Fire in PPR Gombak Setia destroys 53 motorcycles, 8 cars

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 53 motorcycles and eight cars were razed in a fire at the parking lot of Gombak Setia People’s Housing Project (PPR) here early this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department operations commander, Senior Fire Officer Zaid Zainal, said four engines with 24 firemen from the Wangsa Maju, Gombak Selatan and Setapak fire stations were dispatched to the scene at 5.05am.

“The team took 10 minutes to bring the fire under control before it was completely put out at 5.47am,” he said in a statement today.

He added that all 53 motorcycles were totally destroyed while the cars were burnt between 60 and 80 per cent.

There were no casualties while the cause of the fire and amount of losses were still under investigation, he said. - Bernama