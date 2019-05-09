Fire razes Penang heritage building

GEORGE TOWN: Seven shops at a heritage building in Jalan Kuala Kangsar, Prangin Estate, here were badly damaged in a fire early today.

A Penang Fire and Rescue Department (PFRD) spokesman said no loss of life was reported in the incident at 2.28 am.

He said the PFRD rushed to the location and found the fire affecting seven units of double-storey shophouses in the class A building categorised as a Heritage Building.

“There were five occupants at the premises comprising two local men and three Bangladeshis. They escaped down the stairs and the pipes at the back of the premises,“ he said here today.

He said that 70% of each of the shophouse units were destroyed in the fire involving the upper floors of the shops. — Bernama