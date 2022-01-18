Firecracker decoy fizzles out as would-be robber arrested

JOHOR BAHRU: A man set off firecrackers to distract the public before attempting to rob a goldsmith outlet at a supermarket in Taman Mutiara Rini in Skudai, last night.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 33 -year-old local man was arrested by the police at the scene after receiving a call from the public about the incident at 10pm.

“The initial investigation found the unarmed man set off firecrackers in the middle of the supermarket, then entered the front door of the shop when the rolling shutter was half closed and continued to head to the safe at the back.

“The man also punched the shop manager, causing the woman to sustain injuries to her face,” he said in a statement today.

Police also found that the man had seven previous records involving six robbery cases and one vehicle theft case.

The case is being investigated under Section 393 of the Penal Code and a remand application for the man will be made today.

-Bernama