Firecrackers, cigarettes, liquor worth over RM2 mln seized in Johor, Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Police have busted several syndicates distributing smuggled cigarettes, liquor and firecrackers, worth more than RM2 million, in Selangor and Johor in six separate raids conducted from last Sunday until yesterday.

General Operations Force (GOF) Central Brigade commander SAC Muhammad Abdul Halim said that eight local men, aged 33 to 64, were also detained during the raids.

“During the first raid conducted in Batu Pahat, Johor at 2.30pm on May 2, we seized various types of cigarettes and firecrackers, believed to be smuggled, worth RM135,998.

“In the second raid conducted at a premises in Sungai Tangkas, Kajang, Selangor, on Monday at 4 pm,we seized various types of firecrackers worth RM509,600,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad said the third raid carried out at a premises in Pasir Gudang, Johor on Friday and the team seized various types of firecrackers worth RM115,318.

“The fourth raid which was carried out around 11am on Friday in Muar, Johor and various types of firecrackers worth RM352,350 were seized.

The next raid was carried out at 12.30pm on the same day in Skudai, Johor and contraband cigarettes worth RM913,000 were seized, he said.

Muhammad said the last raid was carried out in Taman Desa Subang where the team seized various types of liquor worth RM288,964 on a three-tonne lorry at 4.45pm yesterday.

He said the cases would be investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 and Section 135 (1) of the Customs Act 1967. -Bernama