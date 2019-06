SIBU: A fireman from the Sibu Sentral Fire and Rescue Station died after an operation to catch a snake at Taman Permai, here at 4am today.

Acting head of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone Four, Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said Mohd Sapee Julaihi, 55, complained of chest pains and breathing difficulties on the way back to the station after a successful operation to catch a python.

“He was rushed to the Sibu Hospital for treatment but was confirmed dead at 7.57am by the doctors while undergoing treatment,” he said when contacted, here today.

He added that Mohd Sapee’s remains were taken to Masjid An-Nur Sibu for final funeral rites and was buried at the Sibu Muslim Cemetery in Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg before Friday prayers.

He said Mohd Sapee who was divorced, leaves behind four sons aged between eight and 18 years. - Bernama