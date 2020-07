JOHOR BARU: Firemen rescued a six-year-old boy trapped for about 30 minutes in his mother’s car after the vehicle locked itself in front of a neighbour’s house whom she had gone to visit at Jalan Bali 2/5, Bandar Baru Uda (BBU), here, this evening.

Larkin Fire and Rescue Station operation commander Ahmad Nazran Omar said the incident happened at about 6pm when the victim was left alone in the car with the engine turned on because he was asleep.

However, as soon as his mother returned to the car after meeting the neighbour, she found the car doors had locked automatically.

“The public tried to help by tapping the car window to wake up the child but to no avail, causing his mother to call the fire department for help,” he said in a statement here, last night.

Ahmad Nazran said after receiving an emergency call at 6.21pm a Fire Rescue Tender truck and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) Team with two Rapid Intervention Motorcycle units and 11 firefighters were deployed to the location.

“The boy was rescued safely, firefighters took less than five minutes to open the car door using special equipment,” he said in a statement here, last night.