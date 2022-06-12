Firemen rescue girl trapped in locked MPV

IPOH: Firemen rescued a three-year-old girl trapped for more than 30 minutes in a vehicle in Bercham Raya near here this morning.

A spokesman for the Tambun Fire and Rescue Station said firemen rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call about the incident at 8.10 am.

“Upon arrival at the location, the firemen found that a girl was locked inside a Proton Exora.

“The victim’s mother was said to have gotten out of the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) to buy groceries when it suddenly locked from the inside,” he said in a statement here.

He added that girl was rescued by the firemen who used special tools to open the vehicle door.

The victim did not suffer any injuries in the incident and the operation ended at 8.20 am. - Bernama