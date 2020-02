SIBU: Firemen from the Mukah Fire and Rescue Station managed to save RM27,000 out of RM35,000 in cash belonging to a family during a fire incident that destroyed their home in Kampung Penakub Ulu Mukah, about 160km from here this morning.

A spokesman from the station said the money was stored with other personal documents in a partially burnt wooden cupboard.

“While the firemen were fighting the fire at the back of the house, family members said there was cash stored in the cupboard, and requested the personnel to douse the fire where the money was stored,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

According to him, when the firemen reached the house at around 9.30am, the fire was already raging, but all 14 members of two families staying at the house managed to escape unharmed, and it took about two and a half hours to completely douse the fire.

“Once the operation was completed, firemen and police counted the cash recovered, witnessed by the family members, and handed it back to them,“ he said. — Bernama