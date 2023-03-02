Fireworks, firecrackers sales to be allowed, says Nga

PUTRAJAYA: Fireworks and firecrackers will be allowed to be sold in the country subject to new guidelines that will be issued soon, said Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said the matter was decided during yesterday’s Cabinet meeting as one of the measures to raise the country’s revenue, adding that the government would control the sales of fireworks and firecrackers at the source, namely the wholesale and importer levels.

“The setting off of firecrackers and fireworks will be legalised but subject to license applications and import duties, regulations and guidelines.

“I expect the government’s revenue will increase, we will get hundreds of millions in duty from license holders and we will regulate the law,“ he told reporters when met at a ‘Jalinan Muhibah’ ceremony in conjunction with Chinese New Year celebrations today.

Nga said previously, profits from the sales of firecrackers and fireworks went to the syndicates that smuggled in the products during the country’s festive seasons adding that the products had no safety standards which led to accidents.

“We leave it to the Ministry of Home Affairs to come up with the guidelines and how to apply for a license. The Ministry of Finance will determine the percentage of tax to be paid,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Nga said food and beverage industry operators in the city centre who failed to maintain Certificate A for the level of cleanliness of the toilets in their premises in line with the ‘BMW’ standards (clean, attractive, fragrant) would not be allowed to renew their business license starting next year.

He said this action will also be enforced at the municipal and district council levels within three years involving approximately 18,000 public toilets. - Bernama