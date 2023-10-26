Firm sponsors RM40,000 upgrade for shelter home

PETALING JAYA: Radium Development Bhd recently sponsored RM40,000 worth of improvements to enhance living conditions at the Shelter Home for Children in Taman Overseas Union Garden.

Its group managing director Datuk Gary K.S. Gan said the initiative reflects his company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and its dedication to creating a positive impact in the community.

“The upgrading works cost about RM40,000. A total of 15 volunteers took about a month to complete the work, which involved levelling and installing a concrete floor in the 1,200sq ft car porch area and repairing ground floor window grilles.

“We also added new mosquito netting, installed new door frames for the indoor kitchen and sink area, and a lockable grille door at the outdoor kitchen, where cooking is done.

“Besides this, we also patched a section of an interior wall that was previously exposed brick,” he said.

Gan added that the CSR initiative aligned with Radium’s “Building Good” policy, which goes beyond the construction of physical structures to improve lives.

He said Radium first engaged with the organisation in February and donated money and two sofas.

“After visiting the home, we realised that there was more that we could do to assist the young residents there.

“We wanted to help make a more comfortable living space at the shelter so the children could have a more conducive environment to focus on their studies and personal well-being.”

Gan said the company enlisted the expertise of its business associates, Evermix Concrete Sdn Bhd and MCF Sdn Bhd, to help with the home’s upgrade.

As a homegrown business, the company recognises that it has the potential and responsibility to better society.

“Through our CSR efforts, we hope to play an active role in creating a better world for our future generations.”

As its next outreach effort, Gan said Radium will support Zoo Negara in animal conservation.

Shelter Home for Children general manager Chris Fan said the home was established in 1981 to provide a haven for abused and neglected children.

“We help them to overcome their initial trauma and restore their self-esteem, dignity and trust in people by offering them unconditional love, care and education.

“This will help them become responsible members of society. As a charitable organisation, we are dependent on public goodwill to support our mission.

“We are grateful for corporate partners such as Radium, whose kindness and generosity allowed us to create a more comfortable space for the children in our care,” Fan said.

He added that the home welcomes donations no matter how small and is keen to partner with corporations and other entities for the betterment of its children.

For those looking for more information on Shelter Home for Children and to offer financial and other assistance, they can visit www.shelterhome.org/index.cfm