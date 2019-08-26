First CEFR assessment via PT3 english paper

PUTRAJAYA: The first parallel assessment of Common European Framework of Reference For Language (CEFR) will be implemented at the Form Three Assessment (PT3) examination level for the English Language paper at the end of this year, said Education director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senin.

He said this parallel assessment of the English Language paper would be implemented for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) in 2021 and Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) in 2022.

“The CEFR parallel curriculum was introduced last year beginning with Preschool, Year 1, Year 2, Form 1 and Form 2, and this implementation will be done at the subsequent levels in stages,” he said at a briefing on collaboration between the Education Ministry and Cambridge English (CE) here today.

He said the Education Ministry had established cooperation with CE from Cambridge University, the United Kingdom with the aim of providing a strong foundation for the implementation of CEFR curriculum and parallel assessment from 2016 to 2020.

“Although this cooperation will end, educational transformation will continue through the smart plan we have drawn up until 2020,” he said.

Amin said CE had displayed a high level of commitment in this joint effort which is its first comprehensive cooperation in the world in view that other countries only worked with CE in the aspect of examination and curriculum implementation.

“On the other hand, the collaboration of CE in Malaysia encompasses all aspects, including the ability of teachers involved, text books, and examinations at all levels of education.

“CE views seriously the CEFR implementation in this country because to them Malaysia will become the first model of CE in the world in efforts to improve the command of English among students,” he added. — Bernama