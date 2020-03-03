First orang asli woman to become a firefighter

ALOR STAR: An orang asli has made history by becoming the first woman from her community to become a firefighter.

Edaziana Matoyam, 23, had an extensive training programme at the state fire and rescue department’s training complex here. After her training, she was posted to the station in Jitra, Kedah.

“The two-week training was arduous but I am glad that I pull through,“ she said. “It was tough. I also had communication problems and cultural issues. I thought about giving up but I did not want to let down myself down.”

Edaziana, from Tapah, is of the Semai ethnic group who reside mostly near the Cameron Highlands range which borders Lojing in Gua Musang, Kelantan.

She wanted to be a firefighter after watching their exploits on television and hearing of their heroic acts while she was in school. She is the eldest among four siblings.