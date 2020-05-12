First quarter of 2020 sees 32.73m rise in Malaysia’s population

PETALING JAYA: Males have outnumbered females in births and deaths, according to the Malaysian Statistics Department.

Chief Statistician Datuk Sri Dr. Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in the first quarter of 2020, the male population increased from 16.81 million (first quarter 2019) to 16.90 million, while females increased from 15.72 million to 15.84 million during the same period.

“The sex ratio remained at 107 males per 100 females. Selangor remained the most populated state in the first quarter 2020, with 6.57 million people, while Wilayah Persekutuan Labuan recorded the lowest with just 99,600 people,“ he said.

Malaysia’s population in the first quarter of 2020 was estimated at 32.73 million, an increase of 0.6 per cent as compared to the first quarter in 2019 (32.53 million).

“Of these, 29.62 million (90.5%) are citizens and 3.12 million (9.5%) are non-citizens.”

The composition of people comprise the:

* young - aged 0-14 years in age totaling 7.53 million in the first quarter this year, compared with 7.63 million in the first quarter 2019;

* working age - 15–64 years totaling 22.95 million in the first quarter this year, compared with 22.74 million in the first quarter of 2019;

* elderly - aged 65 and above totaling 2.26 million in the first quarter this year compared with 2.16 million in the first quarter of 2019.

“The increase in the aged is in line with other developed countries that are heading towards an ageing population,”Mohd Uzir said.

He added that a total of 43,226 deaths was recorded in the first quarter of 2020, an increase by 0.5 per cent as compared to the first quarter 2019 (43,015).

The number of deaths recorded for males during Q1 of 2020 stood at 24,659 while females totalled 18,567. During the same period, Selangor recorded the highest fatality rates at 6,783 (15.7%) while Wilayah Persekutuan Putrajaya recorded the lowest with only 51 deaths (0.1%).