First sports injury recovery centre in country opens

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s first sports physiotherapy and rehabilitation centre, known as SOUL, was opened by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh yesterday.

She said it is set to boost the country’s medical tourism industry while creating job opportunities within the sports and healthcare sectors.

Yeoh was speaking after inaugurating the 660 sq m centre, which began operations at 163 Retail Park, a shopping mall in Mont Kiara.

“SOUL will help to continue raising the bar in sports rehabilitation and physiotherapy. It is hoped that other healthcare providers in Malaysia will follow suit, resulting in an even greater level of expertise in the industry.

“As well as the medical benefits that it will bring to Malaysia, the country can also expect to see a positive impact on its economy. Medical tourism has been on the rise in Malaysia in recent years, with the industry projected to grow to RM2 billion by 2025.

“With its impressive facilities and highly skilled professionals, SOUL is likely to attract more international visitors to the country, further boosting Malaysia’s position as a leading medical tourism destination.

“With the country’s growing medical tourism sector and the creation of new job opportunities in the sports and healthcare sectors, SOUL is sure to have a positive impact on the national economy and society as a whole.”

Also present were SOUL chief executive officer Datuk Mike Tee and co-founders Datuk Lee Chong Wei and Datuk Seri Lee Tian Hock.

Earlier, Tee said the rehabilitation centre is keen to expand medical tourism in the country by helping athletes from around the world to recover from injuries.

“The desired outcomes of SOUL’s prevention strategies are twofold – minimising the likelihood of injury through appropriate coordination, strength training, exercise methods and frequent screening, as well as facilitating speedy recovery and restoration of athletes to optimal form.

“The centre utilises advanced technology and systems to enhance individuals’ body posture and prevent muscular pain. We employ experienced therapists and trainers with backgrounds in physiotherapy and sport science, allowing for precise rehabilitation and training programmes.”

“SOUL is also set to create job opportunities for Malaysians, particularly in the sports and healthcare sectors.

“To train and develop more physiotherapy experts in Malaysia, the centre will offer career prospects to those who wish to work in this specialised field.

“SOUL will help contribute to the country’s growing healthcare industry, which currently employs over 200,000 people,” he told theSun.

Chong Wei said establishing a rehabilitation centre like this had been close to his heart for years and would be his priority after retiring from sports.

“I understand the importance of prevention and proper procedures for treating injuries. The rehabilitation centre aims to promote injury prevention techniques and strategies, in addition to recommending suitable training programmes and equipment to mitigate injury risk.”

He added that there is a pressing need for a specialised rehabilitation centre in the country and SOUL is a dedicated rehabilitation centre that could serve the needs of all athletes globally.

Tian Hock, who is also Malaysian Basketball Association president, said sports injuries are widespread among athletes.

“I have been thinking of ways to minimise the impact of injuries among basketball players, which has led to the inauguration of SOUL. We aim to perform regular physical assessments to identify potential risks and recommend corrective actions.

“The association hopes for more branches to be opened in the northern and southern regions of Peninsular Malaysia, and we are glad that SOUL intends to train and develop more physiotherapy experts in Malaysia with a focus on meeting the needs of athletes and other individuals.”