First waste-to-energy plant in M’sia launched

HULU SELANGOR: Housing and Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming yesterday launched the country’s first “waste-to-energy” renewable energy plant at Bukit Tagar EnviroParks, a Berjaya EnviroParks project.

He said the renewable energy plant, which is connected to the national grid, could generate 12 megawatts of energy – enough to power 4,000 domestic homes.

“Berjaya EnviroParks has transformed ordinary landfills into sanitary landfills that can recycle waste into energy. This is all achievable by using its state-of-the-art leachate treatment plant,” he said.

Nga added that Berjaya EnviroParks invested RM310 million to build its first premier sanitary landfill and RM72 million to build the renewable energy plant.

“It is part of the group’s initiative to help meet Malaysia’s sustainable development goals.”

He said Malaysia aims to be a renewable energy powerhouse by 2035 and plans to do so by installing a waste-to-energy energy plant in every state.

“We are also negotiating with our strategic partners in the private sector to invest in renewable energy and sustainable initiatives.

“Traditional landfills around the country have to be transformed into sanitary landfills to reduce waste and generate renewable energy.

“We cannot depend solely on the government to meet the target of the national renewable energy master plan. Everybody has to work together,” he said.

As of this year, the current renewable energy produced in Malaysia is only 3%.

The remainder is still generated by coal production, which is unrenewable and damaging to the environment.

“We aim to increase the renewable energy production to 40% by 2035,” Nga said.

He added that over 30% of waste in Malaysia is food waste, which can be used to feed a lot of people.

“I hope people can reduce their carbon footprint by changing their attitude and embracing a sustainable lifestyle. We have to change our spending towards needs and not wants.

“We have a responsibility to protect the environment for our future generation,” he said.

Nga added that the launching of Bukit Tagar EnviroParks has also attracted China to invest in renewable energy in Malaysia.

“During Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent working visit to China, Malaysia signed memoranda of understanding worth a total of RM19.84 billion with China, which includes renewable energy,” he said.

Earlier, Berjaya EnviroParks managing director Koh Chee Yong said Bukit Tagar EnviroParks was developed in 2004 and has since expanded to over three phases.