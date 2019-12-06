First woman Dewan Rakyat secretary retires

KUALA LUMPUR: The voice of Datuk Roosme Hamzah (pix), which had kept MPs tuned to the proceedings of the Dewan Rakyat for more than a decade, will be heard no more for the first woman secretary of the House of Representatives retires early next year.

Yesterday was the last day of her duty in the Dewan Rakyat as the house adjourned sine die after the budget session.

It was a memorable day for Roosme, 60.

Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming, speaking for all the MPs, thanked her for her service to the house.

“ ... today (yesterday) is the last day for Datuk Rosmee Hamzah in charge of Dewan Rakyat affairs, after 40 years in public service, 19 of which were spent serving this august house,“ Nga said as the lawmakers applauded in a gesture of appreciation.

Roosme was appointed to the post on Dec 26, 2007. She had joined the civil service on Aug 1, 1989.

Prior to her appointment as the secretary of the Dewan Rakyat, she was with the Ministry of Agriculture and then the Ministry of Finance.

Her stint in Parliament began on March 8, 2001, as the principal assistant secretary (house management). She was promoted to be head of division (house management) on Feb 1, 2006.

Roosme said her daily routine at Parliament begins at 8 am when she has to prepare the relevant documents to ensure that the meeting proceeds smoothly.

“Of course, if the meeting ends late at night, I have to work late too, making sure matters pertaining to the meeting are up-to-date for uploading onto the Parliament portal for easy access by the MPs and the public,” she said.

Roosme thanked Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof for having placed his confidence in her to carry out her responsibilities.

Her main role as the Dewan Rakyat secretary is to assist the Speaker to ensure proceedings in the House run smoothly. — Bernama