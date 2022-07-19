Fisheries Dept clamping down on use of illegal box fishing traps

LABUAN: The Fisheries Department is clamping down on the rampant use of illegal fishing traps, including box traps known locals as ‘bubu naga’, by local fishermen in the waters of certain states in Peninsular Malaysia.

Its Deputy Director-General (Development) Mohd Mohtar Mahamud said the illegal fishing traps are being sold on the online shop platform, Shopee.

“The illegal use of bubu naga in the Peninsula is rampant, and we are not sure whether this fishing trap is also used by fishermen in Sabah, Labuan and Sarawak.

“This fishing trap has the potential of destroying the marine eco-system and depleting resources, as it traps all species and sizes of fishes, including juveniles,” he told reporters after receiving three patrol boats at the Labuan Fisheries Dept jetty here today.

Mohd Mohtar said this uncontrolled fishing method is considered as requiring less effort as fishermen need only set them at night and pick them up in the morning.

He said this type of box fishing trap was widely used by fishermen in neighbouring countries near the northern part of the peninsula.

“We hope enforcement agencies, including the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the marine police, will continue to assist us in enforcing the law under the Fisheries Act 1985 to stop this illegal fishing method,” he said.

He said those caught using the fishing traps could be prosecuted under Section 11(3)(c) of the Fisheries Act 1985 for fishing using unauthorised methods.

If convicted, they can be fined not more than RM20,000 or jailed for up to two years or both.

“We hope local fishermen will not use this illegal fishing method or they will have to pay the price,” he added. - Bernama