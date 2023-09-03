Fishermen advised not to sell houses under PSN Project

ALOR GAJAH: House recipients under the Fishermen Resettlement Project (PSN) are advised not to sell their houses to gain short-term profit.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the fishermen should take good care of the houses they get through the project since it is difficult to purchase such property at the price of only RM50,000.

“If you sell, you may get an immediate profit, but if you want to find a new house now, especially in Melaka, it will be quite expensive. You won’t get this kind of semi-D house at the price of RM50,000 again,” he told reporters after officiating a ceremony to hand over the house keys to the recipients for the PSN project in Sungai Ilir, Kuala Sungai Baru today.

PSN is one of the initiatives of the federal government through the ministry and Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM), in collaboration with the state government to develop fishermen resettlement with a comfortable basic infrastructure.

The project began in 2014 and is expected to benefit some 60 eligible fishermen around Melaka, who will move into their new houses before Aidilfitri.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the ministry through LKIM will implement more infrastructure projects to facilitate fishermen to carry out fishing activities.

“This includes the construction of a fish landing jetty, a jetty for boats, a fishing station, a waqf and machinery storage. This project includes two aspects, upgrading or building a new jetty, which in turn will benefit 1,240 registered fishermen in Melaka under the Malaysian Fisheries Department,” he said.

“We hope that through this infrastructure, fishermen will become more productive,” he added. - Bernama