KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a fishmonger in Bandar Kinrara 5, Puchong for allegedly abusing his seven-year-old adopted daughter with hot metal spoons.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said police also seized two spoons, each 30 cm long, from a house in Jalan Pinggiran Putra, Seri Kembangan, which is believed to have been used to abuse the girl.

The suspect was arrested at 10pm yesterday and would be remanded by the Petaling Jaya court today, he said in a statement today.

“The 49-year-old suspect confessed to the act,” he said.

According to him, the victim is still receiving treatment at the Serdang Hospital.

“A nine-year-old son from the suspect’s previous marriage, who is now in the custody of the suspect’s mother, will also be sent to the hospital for a check-up,” he said.

The girl, who was staying with the suspect, was beaten after being accused of stealing money in the 6pm incident on May 30.

She sustained burns on both sides of the cheek, hands, right waist and left leg. — Bernama