KUALA LUMPUR: Five Members of Parliament (MPs) from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) last night issued a joint statement disputing the automatic nullification of their membership in the party, saying it was against the law.

The statement, signed by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Rahman, supreme council member Dr Maszlee Malik and MP for Kubang Pasu Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, said the nullification had denied them their right to explain and defend themselves.

They also claimed that the letter on the nullification of their membership was signed by an individual who was not empowered to do so by the party Constitution.

Earlier, a letter signed by Bersatu executive secretary Kapten (B) Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya, and which went viral on social media, said that the membership of Dr Mahathir and the other four MPs was automatically nullified in accordance with Clauses 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of the party Constitution because they had sat in the opposition bloc during the Dewan Rakyat sitting on May 18.

Meanwhile, Armada, in a separate statement signed by its information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin, also said the nullification of their membership was invalid and not done in accordance with the party Constitution. — Bernama