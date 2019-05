IPOH: Five deaths from methanol poisoning have been recorded in Perak until Sunday.

State Health, Consumer Affairs, Civil Society, National Integration and Human Resources Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said the victims comprised three foreign nationals and two local residents.

“The State Health Department has received notification of 13 cases of methanol poisoning cases in Perak, among them in Kinta District, Kuala Kangsar and Batang Padang starting from April 30 to May 12, involving five deaths.

“Currently, there were two cases still being treated at hospitals, namely one at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here and one at Teluk Intan Hospital,“ he said after conducting an inspection at a premises selling alcoholic drinks in Bercham here today.

Sivanesan said that so far 198 premises selling alcohol have been inspected statewide this year with four compounds worth RM12,000 (each RM3,000) issued for labelling errors, while 13 samples were taken to test for methanol and ethanol.

“A total of 90 alcohol products worth RM876.50 have been seized for not complying with the Food Regulations 1985,“ he said. — Bernama