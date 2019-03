KUALA LUMPUR: Five police reports have been lodged following the spread of slanders on the statement by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa which was manipulated by irresponsible groups in the social media.

The Office of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said in a statement that Mujahid’s statement which was manipulated referred to the gathering held last Friday protesting the insult on Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and the Islamic religion.

“The Honourable Minister had emphasised that his original statement on the gathering had been manipulated to the extent that it had gone out of its original context.

“In this regard, a representative from the Minister’s Office had lodged five police reports at the Krian District Police Headquarters, Perak on Sunday (yesterday),“ he said.

The statement also pointed out that although the government today was always open and supported the freedom of speech , yet it was advised that the people must be sensitive and careful so that they did not spread slanders and fake news.

Mujahid, in a tweet on his Facebook yesterday, said the gathering was no longer necessary because the government had taken legal action according to the provisions provided under criminal law. — Bernama