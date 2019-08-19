Five shophouses razed, losses estimated at RM1.2m

KUALA TERENGGANU: A row of five shophouses in Jalan Sultan Mohamad near Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Chung Hwa Wei Sin here were destroyed in a fire last night with losses estimated at about RM1.2 million.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue director Mohamad Shoki Hamzah said the department received a call at about 10.33pm and 35 firefighters from Kuala Terengganu, Jalan Kota and Marang stations with four fire engines and two water tankers were despatched to the location.

He said three of the five shophouse lots were lighting and electrical appliance shops while the two other lots were a motorcycle spare parts shop.

“When firemen arrived, the row of shophouses were already 70% razed and the fire is believed to have started from the back as it was not spotted earlier. So we received the call from the public late,” he when met by reporters at the location early this morning.

He said during the operation, firemen faced difficulties in accessing the premises as they were packed with goods.

“The other problem at the shophouses is that the number of combustible materials found in the shop such as engine oil and others which aided the blaze,” he said.

He said the flames were brought under control from spreading to other shops at about 11pm and the cause of fire is still being investigated. — Bernama