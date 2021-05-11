Five squatter houses razed in Teluk Intan fire

IPOH: Five squatter houses and a motorcycle were destroyed in a fire in Kampung Padang Tembak, Teluk Intan about 90 kilometres from here, last night.

Teluk Intan Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Mohd Ismail Mohd Yunus said the fire department received a call about the incident at 9.47pm before 53 personnel from Teluk Intan BBP, Hutan Melintang BBP and Teluk Intan volunteer firefighters were deployed to the scene.

“About 90 per cent of three houses and a Yamaha LC were destroyed while the other two houses were 15 to 18 per cent affected by the fire incident.

“No casualties or injuries reported,” ​​he said in a statement here, today.

The team took about three hours to put out the fire and the operation ended at 12.30am. -Bernama