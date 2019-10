KUALA LUMPUR: Incessant rain lasting more than two hours since 5pm caused 46 houses in Hulu Langat to be flooded.

Selangor Fire and Rescue (F&R) assistant director (Operations) Hafisham Mohd Noor said 40 houses in Kampung Sungai Ghal and six in Kampung Felcra Semungkis Batu 14 were submerged in about a metre of water.

“F&R personnel evacuated the victims to a safer location as the area is near the river,” he said when contacted.

He said the water had begun to recede but the monitoring continues. — Bernama