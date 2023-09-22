Flash floods: 102 villagers evacuated in Baling

ALOR SETAR: A total of 102 people from 33 families in Baling were evacuated to two temporary relief centres after their houses were inundated by flash floods following heavy rain last night.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) head of disaster management secretariat, Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the two relief centres were at the Masjid Islahiyah Tawar and Masjid Binjul Luar.

“The relief centre at the Masjid Islahiyah Tawar was opened at 11 pm to house 91 of the victims from 31 families, while the centre at Masjid Binjul Luar was opened at midnight last night and now housing 11 other victims from two families,” he said in a statement today.

He said the heavy downpour which began in the afternoon yesterday had also caused the Ketil river to overflow and flood the entire areas of Kampung Padang Empang and Kampung Iboi.

He also said that the river’s water level recorded at Kampung Kuala Pegang at 8 pm showed that it had surpassed the danger level of 36.19 metres.

“All the victims are safe and the flood situation is being monitored by the relevant agencies. No casualties reported so far,” he added. - Bernama