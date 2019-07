MELAKA: About 141 victims from 18 families were evacuated due to floods in Alor Gajah district today after a heavy downpour at around 5am this morning.

Malaysia Civil Defence Force (MCDF) Melaka director Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said up till this morning, six temporary evacuation centres (PPS) were opened at Balai Raya Seri Bayu, Balai Raya Bukit Balai, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pegoh, Balai Raya Gadek, Balai Raya Pachor and Bukit Tambun.

“As at 10am this morning, the PPS at Balai Raya Pachor recorded 81 flood victims, among them students and staff of a tahfiz school, followed by 15 flood victims from three families at PPS Balai Raya Bukit Balai, 14 (from seven families) at PPS Balai Raya Gadek, 13 (from four families) at PPS Bukit Timbun.

“Some 10 victims took shelter at the PPS Balai Raya Seri Bayu and four from a family were placed at the PPS SK Pegoh,” he told Bernama when met at the Melaka state level MCDF Fun Run 2019 here today.

Effendy, who is also the Melaka Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head, said seven areas in the Gadek state assembly were affected, namely Tanjung Rimau, Padang Sebang, Kampung Gadek, Ganun, Dalong, Pegoh and Paya Datok.

He said the other areas affected were Bukit Tambun and Bukit Balai in the Durian Tunggal state constituency, Seri Bayu 1 and Seri Bayu 2 (Rembia state assembly) and six houses in Kampung Tuang, Masjid Tanah. — Bernama