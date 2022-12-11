Flash floods hit Bukit Mertajam

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Several areas in Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Selatan districts experienced flash floods after heavy rain hit the state since 5pm yesterday.

The areas affected by flash floods around SPT are Alma, Bukit Mertajam, Machang Bubok, Desa Damai and Taman Impian while in SPS Ladang Valdor, Taman Pekaka and Jawi.

District Police Chief SPT ACP Tan Cheng San said as of 9pm yesterday, a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) was opened at the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC), True Light in Kampung Juru here to accommodate flood victims.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Saadon Mokhtar said his department received complaints regarding flash floods in the two districts.

State Environment and Welfare Committee Chairman Phee Boon Poh said that based on the information he received, as of 8.30pm yesterday at least 23 areas, especially housing estates around SPT, were hit by flash floods.

He added that the affected areas include Taman Tenang Berapit, Taman Seri Janggus Machang Bubok, Desa Damai, Kampung Baru Alma, Taman Impian, Taman Sukun, Taman Mangga, Taman Sentul Kampung Dock and Taman Sejahtera.

He said thus far, the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) had received 11 complaints of fallen trees and that workers were clearing trees that had fallen on the roads.

Earlier, the Malaysian Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) issued a preparedness notice predicting the possibility of flooding in Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Pahang and Sarawak if heavy rain continues.

JPS, in a statement today warned that the areas that may be affected in Penang are Seberang Perai Utara, SPT and SPS. - Bernama