PETALING JAYA: Flash floods hit Cyberjaya on Wednesday afternoon following a heavy downpour. Residential areas were also affected.

Several roads were flooded and motorists to be trapped in their vehicles.

The most badly affected residential area was Persiaran Rimba Permai.

Road-users were in a gridlock and were trapped in their vehicles until the flood water receded. The jam also extended to neighbouring roads as motorists were trapped in their vehicles.

Social media was abuzz with photos and videos of the floods, which showed cars submerged and people wading in waist-high water.

A Facebook user, Syafira Cheryl posted that the floods hit Cyberjaya 10 at 4pm.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department had issued storm alerts in Malaysia including Selangor, Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan Perak, Pahang and Terengganu since 4pm on its twitter page.