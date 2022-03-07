Flash floods strike Klang Valley - Kuchai Lama, Pudu affected

KUALA LUMPUR: A downpour caused flash floods in several places in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.

The Malaysian Highway Board (LLM) in a posting on its official Facebook page informed that flash floods affected several routes including the Besraya Expressway from the city centre to Salak Selatan, from Kuchai to Salak Jaya and from Kampung Malaysia to Kuchai.

Apart from that, four lanes on the Kesas Highway were inundated at the Awan Besar West Toll Plaza and only one lane was accessible at KM48.3 eastbound towards the Sukom junction, it added.

The flash floods also resulted in the temporary closure of the SMART Tunnel involving the entrance from Taman Desa and Cheras towards the city centre as well as the exit from the city centre towards Cheras. — Bernama