KUALA LUMPUR: The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Programme is expected to begin full operations within the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar (pix) said the programme is focusing on 41 river basins nationwide for monitoring the current status of rainfall and river levels as a flood preparatory measure.

“The programme is long-term and comprehensive, stretching seven years from 2015 to 2022. Once ready, parties such as the National Disaster Management Agency and Irrigation and Drainage Department in the respective states would be able to carry out flood simulation seven days in advance.

“They could issue flood warnings two days ahead of the expected floods,” he said during the Ministers’ Question Time at Dewan Rakyat today.

He was answering a question from Datuk Seri Dr Santhara (PH-Segamat) about the ministry’s preparedness in facing possible floods across the country.

Dr Xavier Jayakumar said the programme had four main components, namely, detection, forecasting data centre, forecasting model and warning announcement.

For the record, Phase 1 involves three river basins, Sungai Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang where tests are still being carried out. Hydrological data and relevant data for forecasting models are also being updated.

Phase 2 involves 38 rivers across the country and currently carrying out minor emergency works involving upgrading of drainage systems and drainage structures as well as coastal bunds, to reduce flash floods and floods caused by seawater overflow.

The minister said RM22 million had been allocated for implementation of the project nationwide this year. — Bernama