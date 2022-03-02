Flood: More victims evacuated in Terengganu and Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR: More flood victims are evacuated to relief centres (PPS) in Terengganu and Kelantan, bringing the total number of evacuees in both states to 26,447 people as at 8 am today.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims in Terengganu has increased to 17,384 people (4,549 families) from 16,756 people (4,269 families) yesterday, and they are accommodated at 87 PPS in eight districts, namely Kemaman 27), Dungun (24), Hulu Terengganu (19), five each in Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus, Besut (four) and Setiu (three).

According to the Terengganu Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Kemaman has the highest number of flood victims, totaling 9,245 people, followed by Hulu Terengganu (3,845), Dungun (2,795), Kuala Nerus (502), Kuala Terengganu (490), Besut (355) and Setiu (152).

The Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), through its website at https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, stated that the water in most rivers is now at the normal level, except for Sungai Kemaman in Kemaman, which is still above the danger level.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, the number of flood victims has increased to 9,063 people as at 8 am tofay, from 8,678 people yesterday, and they are at 29 PPS in four districts, namely Pasir Mas (22), Tumpat (three) and two each in Tanah Merah and Pasir Puteh.

According to the DID portal, the water in two main rivers in the state, namely Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah, and Air Bol in Jeli is at the alert level. — Bernama