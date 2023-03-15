Flood situation in Johor improves, number of evacuees drops to 36,086

JOHOR BAHRU: The flood situation in Johor is showing signs of recovery as the number of evacuees in the state has dropped to 36,086 people as of 8am today from 37,503 last night.

In a statement today, the State Disaster Management Committee informed that 10,157 families are still seeking shelter at 116 relief centres which are still operating in four flood-hit districts.

“Batu Pahat recorded the highest number of victims with 35,849 people, followed by Muar (111), Segamat (102) and Tangkak (24),“ read the statement.

Two rivers in Batu Pahat are still above the danger level, namely Bekok Dam in Sungai Bekok which is now at 19.24 metres (m) and Sungai Senggarang in Senggarang at 3.58m.

The weather is expected to be sunny in all 10 districts this morning, it added. - Bernama