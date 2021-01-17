Flood situation: Sabah worsens, Johor unchanged, S’wak and Pahang improves

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of evacuees in Sabah has increased this morning, with no change in Johor, while the situation in Pahang and Sarawak continues to improve, with a drop in the number of flood victims recorded.

In SABAH, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Putatan, Tuaran and Papar are the latest districts hit by floods this morning.

According to the Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, as of 8 am today, the number of evacuees has increased to 176 people compared with 122 reported last night who were housed at seven relief centres (PPS) statewide.

In the five new districts hit by floods, 39 people were evacuated in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang (11) and Putatan (four) while no evacuees in Tuaran and Papar.

“Heavy rain in some areas caused the water level to rise in the districts, although no flood victims were evacuated thus far,” it said.

In PAHANG, the receding floods saw a drop in the number evacuees to 4,219 people from 1,192 families currently placed at 52 PPS in five districts.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info portal, as of 7.30 this morning, the Pekan district still recorded the highest number of evacuees at 2,620 people, followed by Kuantan (777), Maran (766), Bera (54) and Temerloh (two).

Meanwhile, infobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that water level in Sungai Pahang in Paloh Inai, Pekan is still above the danger level.

In SARAWAK, following improved weather condition, the number of evacuees continued to drop to 1,870 people this morning compared to 3,780 reported yesterday afternoon.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee in its latest report said that 16 PPS are still operating in three districts with Serian recorded the highest number of evacuees at 1,088 people in 10 PPS, followed by Kuching (775 people in five PPS) and Miri (seven people in one PPS).

The floods in JOHOR, however, remained unchanged this morning, with 93 people from 23 families are still accommodated in two PSS, in Segamat and Batu Pahat respectively.

The is due to stagnant flood water in two areas in the district.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan said a total of 76 people from 20 families from Kampung Seberang Batu Badak, Segamat are housed at PPS Sekolah Agama Gemereh.

Another 17 people from three families from Kampung Talang Bunut, Parit Raja, Batu Pahat are currently placed at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Bunut, Parit Raja here, he said. -Bernama