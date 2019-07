MALACCA: The public are urged to always be alert to the situation and to follow the instructions from the authorities from time to time in avoiding any untoward incidents during a flash flood.

State Exco for Public Works, Transport and Public Utilities, Datuk Mohd Sofi Abdul Wahab said the public should immediately evacuate from their home if they were asked to do so by the authorities.

“I found out that there were a handful of individuals who did not want to move to the temporary transit centre (PPS) for various reasons such as fear of lost goods, damaged goods and some prefer to be silent, these should not happen,“ he told Bernama when visiting the flash floods area at Taman Angkasa Nuri, near here today.

Mohd Sofi, who is also Durian Tunggal state Assemblyman, advised parents to keep their eyes on the children and prohibit them from playing in the flood waters to avoid any untoward incidents or exposure to infectious diseases.

He said the state government was working to find the best solution to overcome the flash flood problems in Malacca and the measures to be taken by the state government would be announced by Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

“We are not keen on finding other parties’ fault in dealing with the flash flood problems, but what is more important is that we will try to find solutions to help the people because there are 1,001 reasons by various parties who make their own assumptions,“ he said.

He thanked the agencies involved, such as the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the Health Department as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as Amal Relief Malaysia (Arif) in assisting the flood victims.

Mohd Sofi said Arif will assist flood victims in cleaning their homes to ease the burden of the public and Durian Tunggal State Assembly Coordinating Committee (Japerun) has set up a team to identify the houses to be cleaned for free.

“There are about 100 Arif volunteers which were assisted by Arif from Johor, Negeri Sembilan and other states to help flood victims because the assistance is not only during floods but also after the floods,“ he said.

Mohd Sofi said the people in the Durian Tunggal state constituency who wanted Arif assistance could contact the Durian Tunggal Japerun or Arif Malacca director, Khairil Anwar Samad at 016-9811315 for assistance from the volunteers .

Bernama today reported that the number of flood victims in Malacca on the second day rose to 1,391, involving 318 families as of 8am compared to 1,149 victims from 260 families last night. — Bernama