IPOH: The number of flood victims evacuated to the Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS) at Dewan Chikus Langkap, in the Hilir Perak district remain the same at 40 residents as of 8pm last night.

A spokesman for the Hilir Perak district disaster management committee secretariat said the victims were still being housed at the PPS as their homes were still flooded with continuous heavy rain.

In a statement released here, the spokesman said that until now, only one PPS was open to accommodate the 40 victims comprising 12 families.

Earlier, it was reported that the flood occurred at about 3pm yesterday and it affected three villages, namely Parit 3 and Kampung Batu Pecah, in Chikus as well as Kampung Belakang Kedai, Degong. -Bernama