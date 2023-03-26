Flooding forces 91 longhouse residents to evacuate in Kanowit

SIBU: A temporary relief centre has been opened at Dewan Serbaguna JKKK Ngungun in Kanowit near here at 1.30 pm today to house residents from three flood-affected longhouses.

A total of 91 people from 30 families from Langong House in Nanga Bat, Suzusie Lily Jenau House and Nyalong Indet House, in Nanga Baloh, all on the banks of Sungai Ngemah were affected. Sekolah Kebangsaan Ulu Poi meanwhile was flooded with waters of up to 1.2 metres deep.

The flooding occurred yesterday following continuous rain from midnight till morning in Ulu Ngemah.

Videos of the flood in Ngemah went viral on social media platforms as residents sought assistance from the authorities.

Residents complained that their houses were flooded and had no way to leave as their boats were carried away by swift currents in the video.

Ngemah assemblyman Anyie Jana visited the affected longhouses along with the authorities.

Meanwhile, in PERAK, all evacuees in Larut, Matang and Selama district housed in four relief centres were allowed to return home since noon.

The relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Simpang was closed at 12.10 pm, while SK Bukit Jana was closed at 1.20 pm, and the centre at Dewan Orang Ramai Simpang Halt was closed at 5 pm.

Finally, evacuees at Dewan Orang Ramai Sungai Baru, Trong were allowed home at 5.50 pm. - Bernama