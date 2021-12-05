Floods: 39 evacuees at three relief centres this morning

KUALA TERENGGANU: The number of flood victims in Terengganu has increased slightly to 39 people as of 8 am today, from 34 people yesterday.

The victims are at three relief centres, one located in Kuala Terengganu district and two in Kuala Nerus.

According to a statement issued by the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, 13 people from three families are seeking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan Atas Tol in Kuala Terengganu.

In Setiu, 20 victims from four families are at SK Kompleks Mengabang Telipot while another family of six are at Surau Mak Jintan.

Although the flood situation has improved in Terengganu, all the victims in the three relief centres were not allowed to return home as their houses were still inundated following heavy rains recently.

Meanwhile, based on the Drainage and Irrigation Department portal at https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, only Sungai Nerus in Kampung Bukit, Setiu showed a reading of 12.03 metres above the 12-metre warning level.

In the Hulu Terengganu district, the reading at Tembat Dam is 430.41m The warning level is 430m. - Bernama