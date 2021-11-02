Floods: 685 people at relief centres in Kedah, Melaka

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 685 people were at flood relief centres (PPS) in Kedah and Melaka this morning following heavy rains that hit the two states yesterday.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Mejar (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said the number of flood victims in Kedah as of 8 am had increased to 526 people compared to 337 last night.

“Four more PPS were opened last night involving PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Darul Hikmah, Kota Setar which is sheltering 62 victims from 14 families and PPS SK Dewan Kampung Tradisi, Lembah Keriang, Kubang Pasu where 65 victims from 19 families are housed.

“PPS SK Siong and SK Tunku Putera, Baling were also opened, which each sheltering seven victims from four families and eight victims from one family respectively,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Muaz said the number of flood victims at the existing PPS which is still operating at Dewan Rakan Sukan, Tanah Merah for Pendang district also increased to 245 people from the padi farming community this morning compared to 222 people last night.

Apart from that, he said the number of flood victims at PPS SK Langgar (Kota Setar) also increased to 79 people compared to 77 people last night while PPS SK Suka Menanti (Kota Setar) saw an increase to 38 people compared to 16 people last night.

However, he said there was no change in the number of people sheltered at PPS Surau Permatang in the Pokok Sena district, where 22 flood victims from eight families are housed.

In Melaka, a total of 159 victims from 40 families were placed at three PPS in Alor Gajah, following flash floods that hit Durian Tunggal, late yesterday afternoon.

Melaka APM director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the PPS that was opened last night was at SJKC Sin Wah which housed 81 victims from 19 families.

“Also opened is the PPS of the Durian Tunggal State Constituency Development and Coordination Committee Hall, which is accommodating 54 victims from 11 families who were evacuated there from 10.30 last night.

“Meanwhile, another PPS was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Durian Tunggal which is sheltering 24 victims from 10 families,“ he said in a statement. — Bernama