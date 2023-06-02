Floods: After three months, septuagenarian still unable to return home

PASIR MAS: It has been three months since septuagenarian Asiah Mamat set foot in her home in Kampung Tersang, Rantau Panjang, here as the area is still inundated after the floods in November last year.

Asiah, 70, said she has been staying at her son’s house in Tanah Merah because she was tired of having to clean up her home every time it was hit by floods.

“Before this, I would clean up the house area after the flood water receded, but this time, I can no longer do it since I am getting older.

“In fact, since the floods in November last year, the waters have not completely receded, but suddenly the water from Sungai Lanchang and Danau Tok Uban overflowed due to heavy rain last week,” she told Bernama when met at her son’s house today.

Another resident, Muhammad Afif Jazimin Ibrahim, 31, said the stagnant water had caused his family to feel uncomfortable with the unpleasant odour surrounding their house.

“We are so used to this situation, including having to use a small bridge to get in and out of the house every day, and I even built an attic storage to keep furniture and so on,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Public Infobanjir portal reported that as of 5 pm today, the reading at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas exceeded the warning level at 8.59 metres. - Bernama