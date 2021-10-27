Floods: Another PPS opened in Baling

ALOR SETAR: Another temporary Flood Relief Centre (PPS) was opened in Baling today, bringing total operational PPS in the district to three, sheltering a total of 79 evacuees from 21 families.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Kedah said the new PPS was the Bonggol Derom Public Hall which opened at 9 am to accommodate 38 victims from nine families.

“Two other PPS that were opened previously, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Titi Gantung still houses 29 victims from 10 families, while PPS SK Bandar has 12 evacuees from two families.

“At PPS SK Titi Gantung, there is a family consisting of three victims who are suspected to be close contacts to a Covid-19 positive case. For now, they are being isolated,“ he said in a statement.

He added that a total of 282 houses were affected by the floods in Baling district involving 16 villages in the three sub-districts of Siong, Baling/Bongor and Pulai.

According to him, weather conditions in the district are currently cloudy and the flood waters in some affected areas are starting to recede.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims housed at PPS Dewan Rakan Sukan Hall, Tanah Merah near Pendang remained at 140 evacuees from 36 families. — Bernama