Floods: Batu Pahat sees drop in number of evacuees, Segamat fully recovers

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of flood victims in Batu Pahat continues to drop, while Segamat has fully recovered, with all evacuees allowed to go home.

The state Disaster Management Committee said that a total of 15,907 evacuees are still seeking shelter at 68 temporary relief centres as of 4 pm, compared with 17,125 people reported at 8 am today.

“Two relief centres – at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Pasir Puteh in Batu Pahat, and Balai Raya Batu Badak in Segamat – closed after the floodwaters receded,” the committee said.

Three rivers in Batu Pahat recorded readings at warning level – Bekok Dam at Sungai Bekok at 19.09 metres (m), Sembrong Dam at Sungai Sembrong (11.24m), and Sungai Senggarang in Senggarang (3.34 m).

The weather conditions in seven districts are expected to be sunny, except for Johor Bahru, Pontian and Batu Pahat, which will experience rain. - Bernama