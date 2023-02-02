Floods: Drop in number of evacuees in Sabah, Johor this afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Sabah and Johor has dropped, from 1,735 to 1,573 people, this afternoon.

In Sabah, the number of flood victims decreased to 642 people, from 192 families, who were evacuated to 14 temporary relief centres (PPS), compared with 758 people, from 220 families, reported this morning.

Telupid has the highest number of evacuees with 309 people from 92 families, who are currently accommodated in seven PPS.

A total of 123 people, from 46 families, are housed in three PPS in Paitan, Beaufort (118 people from 33 families) in one PPS; Beluran (47 people from nine families) in two PPS, and Lahad Datu recording 45 people, from 12 families, placed in one PPS.

“The number of evacuees in Telupid is expected to drop, while other districts are expected to remain unchanged,” said the Sabah Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat in a statement.

In Johor, all the PPS in the Kota Tinggi district were closed, leaving only two other districts - Batu Pahat and Segamat - still affected by the floods for now.

The number of evacuees in the state has dropped to 931 people as of 2 this afternoon, compared with 977 people reported this morning.

A total of eight PPS, accommodating 266 families, are still operating in Batu Pahat and Segamat, with Batu Pahat registering 873 people and Segamat housing 58 evacuees, said the Johor JBPN in a statement.

The weather in nine districts is expected to be sunny, except for rain in Johor Bahru.

Meanwhile, Sungai Bekok in Batu Pahat still recorded a dangerous level, with a reading of 18.76 metres, and showed an upward trend. - Bernama