Floods in Hilir Perak recede

IPOH: The floods which hit three villages in the Hilir Perak District last Friday have receded.

The remaining 27 evacuees at the flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan, returned to their homes this morning.

Heavy rain triggered the floods which affected Kampung Batu 7 1/2, Kampung Batu 8 and Kampung Batu 9, and forced up to 127 people to be evacuated.

Hilir Perak District Disaster Management Committee chairman Marlia Mohd Belia said in a statement that the relief centre was closed at 9.40am after all the evacuees returned to their homes.

Marlia thanked all the agencies involved in the evacuation of the villagers and management of the relief centre.

Meanwhile, the Kampar District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said in a statement that 14 people from two families were still at the flood relief centre at the community hall of Kampung Kuala Dipang as at 9am today. — Bernama