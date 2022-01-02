Floods in Kampung Morten due high tide

MELAKA: The floods that occurred in Kampung Morten were due to high tide and overflowing of Sungai Melaka following continuous rain, said Melaka Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) director Abd Hakim Hamzah.

He said the rainfall was not too heavy, recording about 150 millimetres (mm) yesterday, but Sungai Melaka overflowed as it received a relatively large amount of river water from Tampin, Negeri Sembilan, which flowed to the through the state.

“The peak of the high tide occurred in Melaka at 8 am today and the collision with water from Sungai Melaka caused water to overflow into Kampung Morten.

“The incident caused the tourism area to be flooded but the water will recede in the afternoon,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Abd Hakim said Kampung Morten would continue to be hit by floods until Tuesday as the high tide occurred every day and heavy rain warning to continue until then.

He said all the sluice gates in the state had been opened to reduce overflowing of water from Sungai Melaka to the low-lying areas.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had issued an orange warning of continuous heavy rain in Pahang involving Jerantut, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai and Kota Tinggi) and Sabah (Sandakan, Telupid, Beluran and Kudat).

Some photos and videos of the floods in Kampung Morten have gone viral on social media today. - Bernama