Floods: More than 9,000 evacuated in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 9,000 people in Johor were forced to evacuate to 93 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in nine districts across the state after their homes were hits by floods following continuous heavy rainfall.

The affected districts are Mersing, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Segamat, Pontian, Batu Pahat, Kulai, Johor Baru and Muar.

As of 8am this morning, a total of 9,151 evacuees are given shelter at the relief centres, a slight increase from 9,043 people recorded at 9.30pm last night.

State Local Government, Urban Well-being and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said all victims were from 2,475 families.

“Kluang has recorded the highest number of evacuees with 2,666 people from 747 families followed by Kota Tinggi with 2,659 people from 695 families,” he said.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued dangerous weather warning in Mersing and Kota Tinggi districts and severe weather warning for Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Baru, as well as an alert warning for Tangkak.

Jalan Mawai Lama and Jalan Dalam in Kota Tinggi are closed to all vehicles, while one lane of Jalan Telok Arong in Mersing, opens for light vehicles only.

In PAHANG, heavy rain since yesterday has caused several areas in Rompin inundated with floodwaters with 1,003 people from 256 families were forced to be evacuated to 10 PPS this morning.

The Social Welfare Department (SWD)’s Disaster Info Portal as of 7am today reported the increase in the number of evacuees compared to 858 from 232 families were given temporary shelter at PPS last night.

The PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pianggu recorded the highest number of victims at 284 people from 81 families; SK Sarang Tiong (208 people, 44 families); Kampung Setajam (187 people, 51 families); Rekoh community hall (119 people, 32 families); and Rompin Weightlifting hall (44 people, 11 families).

The water level in Sungai Pukin recorded a reading of 44.06m exceeded the alert level of 44m, with continuous rain expected today.

Meanwhile, in SARAWAK, nine people were placed in a temporary evacuation centre at the Suarah hall, Marudi in Miri when their homes in Kampung Padang Kerbau were flooded due to heavy rain and high tide.

Elsewhere in MALACCA, flood situation has fully recovered and 13 people from three families in Alor Gajah were allowed to return home at 9 am this morning.

Melaka disaster management committee secretariat chief Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said following the fine weather, the PPS at the Durian Tunggal Constituency Coordinating Committee (Japerun) complex, Bukit Balai, was closed. — Bernama