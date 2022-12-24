Floods: Number of victims increases in S’wak, Sabah, decreases in K’tan and T’ganu

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Sarawak and Sabah continued to increase this evening, while there was some relief in Terengganu and Kelantan as residents began heading home.

In Sarawak, there were 1,338 victims from 353 families reported to be in 17 relief centres as of 3 pm, up from 1,136 people from 294 families this morning.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the number of evacuees had increased in SK Beradek, Kamarudin Kampung Segedup Lot Hall, Kampung Seruyuk Mosque, Kampung Lintang Baru Hall, SMK Kalaka Roban and the Millennia Debak Hall, while the ones set up at the Kampung Opar Community Hall and Kampung Jugan Community Hall were closed.

In Sabah, the number of evacuees at SJKC Chung Hwa, Kota Belud continued to increase this evening to 123 people from 43 families compared to 78 victims from 23 families this morning, and according to JPBN Sabah, the evacuation process in the district is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the number of residents living in coastal areas who were evacuated due to the high tide phenomenon continued to increase to 706 people from 162 families in the evening, compared to 573 victims from 137 families earlier today.

A total of 661 victims from 148 families were transferred to six relief centres in Pitas, while 45 victims from 14 families were transferred to a centre in Kota Kinabalu.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, a total of 13,262 flood victims from 4,532 families were still placed in 32 relief centres in Pasir Mas and Tumpat this evening, down from 17,298 flood victims from 5,769 families earlier today, according to Kelantan JPBN.

As for Terengganu, there were 8,540 people still taking shelter compared to 15,243 this morning, with all flood relief centres in the Kemaman district closed.

The Terengganu JPBN Secretariat in a statement said that there were 63 relief centres still operating in seven districts, housing 1,433 people in Kuala Terengganu, Besut (671), Dungun (1,183), Marang (76), Hulu Terengganu (2,425), Setiu (126) and Kuala Nerus (2,626).

Meanwhile, in Perak, the number of flood victims this evening remained unchanged from this morning, with 69 victims from 17 families placed in two relief centres in the Hilir Perak and Bagan Datuk districts. - Bernama