Flying car test drive for MPs on Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: A flying car or aerial vehicle test drive specially for MPs is scheduled on Thursday, said Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof (pix).

He said it is however not open to media coverage or public viewing.

“It is on private invitation by the private company to test the aerial vehicle. This is an initiative by the young people who want to use the innovation to help create the industry for others to follow.

“So, I don’t think I can disclose where it will be, because its a close invitation demanded by the company,“ he told reporters when met at Parliament lobby today.

Yesterday, when winding up the debate on the 2020 Supply Bill, Redzuan invited interested MPs to join a test drive of the vehicle on Thursday in Subang.

Meanwhile, Mohd Redzuan said several issues needed to be settled especially on air space before a decision on producing the national flying car is finalised.

“We are still debating on air space, on how it is resolved,” he said. - Bernama