Flying Sikh taking rally racing to the top again

PETALING JAYA: The roar of modified engines will soon be heard on the country’s dirt tracks again.

Karamjit Singh, an icon in Malaysian motor rally, will lead a new mission to nurture young rally drivers in an effort to return Malaysian Rally to its glory days.

Karamjit will be working with Cisco Academy, a sister company of IT security firm Cisco, under its new Cisco Racing project.

Cisco managing director Rabin Nijhar said Cisco Racing was set up after he heard Karamjit’s story.

“After 2020, I was looking for an exciting opportunity and came across Karamjit’s story. We believe we were in a unique position to help restore Karamjit’s dream to be a Malaysian Rally champion yet again,” Rabin said at the launch of Cisco Racing yesterday.

Rabin, who acknowledged that Cisco Racing is a new player, said although they are not the most experienced or relevant people, they are hoping for bigger players to join their push to revive the sport.

“Rally racing used to be one of the sports that Malaysia excelled in. By organising races, we also hope to keep illegal racers off the streets.”

Cisco Racing will kick off its bid to reach the top by competing in this year’s national rally championship in Sepang on June 26 and 27. This will also be Karamjit’s first time back in the driver’s seat after a three-year hiatus.

“Taking to the track and winning will be the only way to prove that both Karamjit and Cisco Racing are relevant in the rally scene,” he added.

With his faithful Proton Gen2 rally car as well as his former co-driver Jagdev Singh, Karamjit believes that they can once again lead Malaysia’s rally scene.

Jagdev, who was also at the launch, said that after a six-year break from competitive rally racing, both he and Karamjit were itching to get back on the track.

Speaking of his Proton Gen2 rally car which was last used in 2018, Karamjit said that although a new car would be ideal, factors such as time and money made it necessary for them to settle for the old car.

He said that acquiring a new car would cost more than RM1 million and it would take up to six months for the car to be rebuilt with the desired modifications.

Rabin said that although driving the Proton Gen2 is risky as it is in its last few laps, it is ultimately part of the bigger story, which is Karamjit and his Gen2 giving their all just to get to the finish line.

Karamjit was the 2002 National Sportsman of the Year as well as Malaysia’s greatest rally racer.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced him to take a more sedate pace as an e-hailing driver.

Rabin said the ultimate goal is to give Malaysia a comeback story.

“As we come out of the Covid-19 pandemic, I believe Karamjit is that story. We are excited to bring Malaysia together to support a true national icon,” Rabin added.