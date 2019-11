KUALA LUMPUR: The national Food Bank Programme has assisted 311,189 underprivileged households across the country, between its launch last December and August this year, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today.

As part of the assistance, as much as 1,701 metric tonnes of left-over food estimated to be worth RM8.51 million, was distributed.

“This programme also raises awareness among consumers about the ‘zero waste’ initiative, aimed at reducing and preventing food wastage,“ the minister said in a written reply posted on Parliament’s website today, in response to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (BN-Bagan Datuk).

Saifuddin Nasution said the Undergraduates Food Bank Programme had also benefited 4,970 undergraduates from low-income households (also known as the B40 income group). - Bernama